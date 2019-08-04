Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €114.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €92.15 ($107.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €102.13. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

