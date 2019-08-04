Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €70.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($88.95).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €64.65 ($75.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 12-month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

