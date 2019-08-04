Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSB. TheStreet downgraded Norbord from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an average rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norbord has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of OSB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 232,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,266. Norbord has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Norbord had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norbord during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Norbord during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Norbord by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

