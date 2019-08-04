Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.51 million. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Norbord’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

NYSE OSB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 232,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,266. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 3.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,063,000 after buying an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at $37,815,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norbord by 21.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,535 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Norbord by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norbord by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

