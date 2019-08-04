Nomura Raises Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Price Target to $62.00

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,757 shares of company stock worth $4,438,128.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $7,718,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $8,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

