Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,818,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,697 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 374,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomura by 23.0% during the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 275,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nomura by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.