Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nlight to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

LASR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 623,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,020. Nlight has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,370 shares of company stock worth $388,287. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 0.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 81.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

