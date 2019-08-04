Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nlight to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 623,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.47 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,370 shares of company stock worth $388,287 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nlight by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 851,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nlight by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 146,826 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nlight by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 327,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Nlight by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.