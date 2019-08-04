Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nlight to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53. Nlight has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $578.39 million, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,370 shares of company stock valued at $388,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nlight by 112.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nlight during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nlight during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nlight by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.