NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $3,549,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,738 shares in the company, valued at $55,636,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,031,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $6,664,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.57. 124,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,562. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

