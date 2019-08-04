NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,000 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Cactus were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 157,952 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 37.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 292,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 25.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 648,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 264,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 72.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 268,918 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Cactus stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 553,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,181. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

