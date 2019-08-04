NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Freshpet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $2,652,220.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 280,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -297.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.