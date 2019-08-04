NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raises Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.45% of Consolidated Water worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWCO. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,083. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $211.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

