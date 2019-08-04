NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.19% of Spartan Motors worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,256,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.7% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 664,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $375,250. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 366,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.54. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.