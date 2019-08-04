NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,673,000 after buying an additional 467,553 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,943 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTR traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $336,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $847,407.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,233 shares of company stock worth $10,357,926. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

