Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,227,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,538,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Nike by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 285,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 8,759,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,963. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

