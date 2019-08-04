Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 796,906 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nike by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,336,000 after purchasing an additional 486,593 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Nike by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 8,759,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,963. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

