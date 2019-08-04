NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Raised to GBX 6,500 at Liberum Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price (up previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,600 ($73.17).

NXT opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.43) on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,156 ($80.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,547.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

