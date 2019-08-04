Newton (NEW) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Newton has a total market cap of $27.94 million and $2.47 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00258107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.01387289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00111629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

