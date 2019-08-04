Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 5,882,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,358. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $133,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,970 shares of company stock worth $2,286,295 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

