NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Shares Up 0.2%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $470.98 and last traded at $445.69, 4,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.00.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get NewMarket alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NewMarket by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.