New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of SNR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 415,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.