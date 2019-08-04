New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

SNR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,613. The firm has a market cap of $586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 256,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

