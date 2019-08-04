NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems updated its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 502,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,787. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

