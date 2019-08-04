Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Net Element has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Net Element will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.
See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.