Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Net Element has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Net Element will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Net Element worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.