Nerva Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,274.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Nerva has a market cap of $730,026.00 and $26,274.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.01391777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00111213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 15,898,012 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

