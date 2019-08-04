Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:NVGS remained flat at $$10.12 on Thursday. 56,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $563.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.40 and a beta of 1.05. Navigator has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 958,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 140,897 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

