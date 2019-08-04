Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.41 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.
Shares of NGVC traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 458,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,915. The company has a market cap of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
