Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.41 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NGVC traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 458,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,915. The company has a market cap of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

