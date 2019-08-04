National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. 327,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

