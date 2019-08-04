National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $2.76-2.81 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.71-2.76 EPS.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 916,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

