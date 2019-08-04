National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 7,434,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.13 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

