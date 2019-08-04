National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $77,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,410 shares in the company, valued at $13,511,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,027 shares of company stock worth $1,003,949 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $45,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,064 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in National Instruments by 7,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 398,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.