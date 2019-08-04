National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. National Health Investors accounts for approximately 1.1% of RMR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RMR Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 194,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

