National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

