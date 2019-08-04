NANJCOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,166.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and BiteBTC. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $7,166.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00250999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.01378470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

