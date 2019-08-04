NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.16

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and traded as low as $118.00. NAHL Group shares last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 57,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.39.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

