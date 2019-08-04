Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,838. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $922.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 309,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,666,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,224,729 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nabors Industries by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 395,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 214,156 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.