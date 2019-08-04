Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 1,447.40% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 659,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,763. Msci has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

