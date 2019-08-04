M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Total by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Total by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Total by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. 4,046,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

