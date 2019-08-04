M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

