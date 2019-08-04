M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 134,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 280,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Davy Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 6,145,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,379. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

