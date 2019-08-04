M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

