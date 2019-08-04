M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,627,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

