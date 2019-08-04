Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98303-1.98303 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.67-7.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $170.08 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.00. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.16.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

