Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSI traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,083. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.16.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

