Morgan Stanley Raises 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $28.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.
8X8 stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 1,356,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $14,469,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
