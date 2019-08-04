Morgan Stanley Raises 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $28.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

8X8 stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 1,356,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $14,469,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

