Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hudson (NYSE:HUD) a $16.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson (NYSE:HUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Hudson stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Hudson has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter worth $120,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,699 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 25.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 65.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Company Profile
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
