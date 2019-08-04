Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hudson (NYSE:HUD) a $16.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson (NYSE:HUD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hudson stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Hudson has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.06 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter worth $120,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,681,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,699 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 25.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 65.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

