Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.39. 2,871,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,045. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $24,283,518.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 287,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

