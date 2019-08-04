Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

MGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,030. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.