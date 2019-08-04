MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $24.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.